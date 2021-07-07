-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

NYSE CVNA opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $13,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,416,458 shares of company stock valued at $393,564,234. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Carvana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. raised its position in Carvana by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

