$0.43 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,596. The stock has a market cap of $728.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

