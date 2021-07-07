-$0.43 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 10,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 89.9% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $160,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.