-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.61). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

OM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock valued at $203,833,188. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 193.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 652,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

