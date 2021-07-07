$0.83 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.76. Globant reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

NYSE GLOB traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $222.99. 169,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,295. Globant has a twelve month low of $148.74 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.