$1.23 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.35. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Garmin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $147.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.72. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $147.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

