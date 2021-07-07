$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.73. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

