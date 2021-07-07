$100.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report sales of $100.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.34 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $94.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $508.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.43 million, with estimates ranging from $732.16 million to $926.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

