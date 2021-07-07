10,057 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

