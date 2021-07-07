$101.15 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post sales of $101.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $399.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.31 million to $434.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $411.06 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.