$106.11 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.11 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $417.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.