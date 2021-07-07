111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 93,202.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of 111 worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

YI stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. 111, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.83.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

