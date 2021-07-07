$122.73 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $502.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Rapid7 stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $101.20.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

