12,727 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 634,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Chevron by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 98,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.