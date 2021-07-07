14,760 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brinker International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,053.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

