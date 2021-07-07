149,375 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion and a PE ratio of -56.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.