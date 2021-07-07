15,000 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

NYSE:TFII opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

