153,100 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IMAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

IMAX stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

