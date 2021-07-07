154,444 Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $413,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Better World Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.