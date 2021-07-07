$156.22 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to post sales of $156.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $602.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

