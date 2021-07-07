15,745 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

