$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post $178.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.76 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $746.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

