182,466 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $117,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

