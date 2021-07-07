$19.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $19.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $17.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $22.85. Alphabet posted earnings of $10.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $97.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $110.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,523.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,377.53. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,528.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.