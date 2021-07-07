195,192 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,300,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,040,000.

KBE stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

