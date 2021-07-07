$2.16 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTGM opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

