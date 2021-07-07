$2.51 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $3.00. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 884.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $13.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $21.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,457. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

