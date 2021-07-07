$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.56. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

