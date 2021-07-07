$216.97 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $216.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.60 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE:EVH opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

