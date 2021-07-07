21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,946. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after buying an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after buying an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,684,000 after buying an additional 2,027,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

