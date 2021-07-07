$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $22.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $89.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

