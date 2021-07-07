22,986 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 0.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. 7,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

