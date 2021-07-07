2,380,578 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,380,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,234,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 23.47% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000.

Shares of OEPW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,667. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

