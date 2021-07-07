239,154 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,154 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.32% of Poshmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $357,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

POSH opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

