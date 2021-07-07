$244.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report $244.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.28 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cinemark by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

