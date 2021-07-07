250,000 Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of ATSPU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

