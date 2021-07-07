250,000 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $744,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $746,000.

NASDAQ SPKBU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

