$251.82 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report $251.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.70 million. Quidel reported sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.35 million to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $754.32 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

