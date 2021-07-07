25,328 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,150,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

