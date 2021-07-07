253,802 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,258,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.35% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

