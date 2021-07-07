26 Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

26 Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADERU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. 26 Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of 26 Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADERU. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $268,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $257,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $214,000.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.