$270.95 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $270.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.19 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.