28,596 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,113. The company has a market capitalization of $567.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

