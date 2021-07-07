286,110 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.99% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,746,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $589,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.