287,167 Shares in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 2.72% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000.

NASDAQ IIII remained flat at $$9.72 on Wednesday. 4,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,830. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

