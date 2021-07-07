300,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFVU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $6,287,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

