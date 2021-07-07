300,000 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

OTCMKTS DISAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

