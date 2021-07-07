300,000 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

