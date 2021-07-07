300,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Third Point LLC owned 1.17% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,513. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

