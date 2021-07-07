300,000 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $509,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $2,013,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

